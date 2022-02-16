Sign up
Photo 1869
Lifeguards in the dunes
I don't know why they are there and not on the wide stretch of beach. It seems like a weird spot to be.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th January 2022 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pringle-bay
Annie D
ace
they are definitely a long way from the water
February 16th, 2022
bruni
ace
His hut is too far in..glad no one is close to the water.
February 16th, 2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Maybe the hut gets washed away occasionally if it is on the beach.
February 16th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Wow, those beautiful colors!
February 16th, 2022
