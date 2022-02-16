Previous
Next
Lifeguards in the dunes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1869

Lifeguards in the dunes

I don't know why they are there and not on the wide stretch of beach. It seems like a weird spot to be.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
they are definitely a long way from the water
February 16th, 2022  
bruni ace
His hut is too far in..glad no one is close to the water.
February 16th, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Maybe the hut gets washed away occasionally if it is on the beach.
February 16th, 2022  
*lynn ace
Wow, those beautiful colors!
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise