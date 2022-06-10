Previous
So much land by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1982

So much land

but not a lot to graze on. We are desperately waiting for our winter rains. That light patch behind the cattle is actually a large lake with almost no water in it.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Diana

narayani
That’s sad. We’re getting a bit but not enough.
June 10th, 2022  
