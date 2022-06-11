Previous
Lovesick cow by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1983

Lovesick cow

I stood watching them for at least 20 minutes, all she wanted was to cuddle up to him. He just kept walking away, stopping briefly to let her get closer.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Diana

