Photo 2007
Plumbago
another plant that I can rely on to be more or less constantly in flower. I have two hedges of these, the back fence and along a side wall. They grow profusely and need regular trimming.
5th July 2022
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
after-the-rain
narayani
I had a lovely blue one in my last house.
July 5th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. These remind me of Argentina; we had blue ones in the garden. :-)
July 5th, 2022
