Bougainvillea by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2023

Bougainvillea

Having to rush today as the power will soon be off.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful little flowers. I haven’t seen this color before. The ones I have seen are like shocking pink.
July 21st, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely image. The background is texture-like. Wonderful effect.
July 21st, 2022  
