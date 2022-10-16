Previous
Tree canopy walkway

called the Boomslang (tree snake).

It is 130m long narrow and slender with a few wider viewpoint areas. Visitors are raised to over 12 meters ( 39 feet)above the ground as they walk on the wooden decking.

the sight from there is quite spectacular, especially when looking at the mountain.
Diana

Sally Ings ace
How cool is that. I really want to go to Kirstenbosch and walk the Boomslang. Haven't been there for at least 15 years so definitely due a visit.
October 16th, 2022  
narayani
It looks quite an engineering feat.
October 16th, 2022  
