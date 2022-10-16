Sign up
Photo 2110
Tree canopy walkway
called the Boomslang (tree snake).
It is 130m long narrow and slender with a few wider viewpoint areas. Visitors are raised to over 12 meters ( 39 feet)above the ground as they walk on the wooden decking.
the sight from there is quite spectacular, especially when looking at the mountain.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6760
photos
303
followers
207
following
Tags
kirstenbosch-botanical-gardens
Sally Ings
ace
How cool is that. I really want to go to Kirstenbosch and walk the Boomslang. Haven't been there for at least 15 years so definitely due a visit.
October 16th, 2022
narayani
It looks quite an engineering feat.
October 16th, 2022
