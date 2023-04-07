Sign up
Photo 2283
Others were in trees
The white breasted cormorants are busy preening abd the reed cormorant drying it's wings.
One could see the water drops flying as it shook it's wings
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brigette
ace
Lovely birds
April 7th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot, can see their activities clearly.
April 7th, 2023
