Others were in trees by ludwigsdiana
Others were in trees

The white breasted cormorants are busy preening abd the reed cormorant drying it's wings.

One could see the water drops flying as it shook it's wings
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Brigette ace
Lovely birds
April 7th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot, can see their activities clearly.
April 7th, 2023  
