Previous
Photo 2534
Our iconic mountain
way off in the distance. It looks so far away but it is only about 45kms (30miles)
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8433
photos
306
followers
154
following
694% complete
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
844
845
2533
2525
2527
2534
2526
2528
Tags
strand-18mm
Annie D
ace
a glorious scene Diana :)
December 14th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I always love these sort of photos - clear figures and lots of flat territory! fav
December 14th, 2023
