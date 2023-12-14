Previous
Our iconic mountain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2534

Our iconic mountain

way off in the distance. It looks so far away but it is only about 45kms (30miles)
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Annie D ace
a glorious scene Diana :)
December 14th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I always love these sort of photos - clear figures and lots of flat territory! fav
December 14th, 2023  
