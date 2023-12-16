Sign up
Previous
Photo 2536
Same beach
I wish the dunes on the right would still be flowering, the flowers would have added a lovely pop of colour.
Last one tomorrow, I promise! The sky just fascinated me and I love the lens ;-)
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8441
photos
304
followers
154
following
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
strand-14mm
Issi Bannerman
ace
These images are spectacular. I love the delicate tones and the sky and quiet beach are beautiful.
December 16th, 2023
Desi
Absolutely spectacular
December 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and peaceful looking , minimalistic ,yet full of interest! As I have said before - just like a delicate watercolour painting ! fav
December 16th, 2023
Cordiander
Always wonderful :)!
December 16th, 2023
