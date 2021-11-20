Sign up
113 / 365
Just checking
to make sure the foundation is strong enough. This is taken at the same time as yesterdays shot.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5440
photos
293
followers
238
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th October 2021 1:13pm
Tags
weaver-shenanigans
Maggiemae
ace
They are such busy and focused little birds! For some reason birds don't go back to their old nests. But this bird destroys the old nest so no rival can use it!
November 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are so fascinating
November 20th, 2021
Christina
Stunning shot!
November 20th, 2021
