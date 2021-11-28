Sign up
121 / 365
Two hours later
it is starting to take some kind of shape.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
3
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th October 2021 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weaver-shenanigans
Rob Z
Wow Diana - these birds are crazy - they seem to spend their whole lives building or destroying....
November 28th, 2021
Rob Z
You take wonderful shots of them - such marvellous detail!
November 28th, 2021
moni kozi
It is certainly being worked on.
November 28th, 2021
