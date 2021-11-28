Previous
Two hours later by ludwigsdiana
121 / 365

Two hours later

it is starting to take some kind of shape.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Rob Z
Wow Diana - these birds are crazy - they seem to spend their whole lives building or destroying....
November 28th, 2021  
Rob Z
You take wonderful shots of them - such marvellous detail!
November 28th, 2021  
moni kozi
It is certainly being worked on.
November 28th, 2021  
