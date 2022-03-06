Sign up
Previous
Next
222 / 365
Summer vibes
penguins and paddlers, whales, beach huts, boat on the beach,Table Mountain and Gordons Bay.
6th March 2022
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
mfpiac-110
Maggiemae
ace
I could look at these every day - vibrant colours, beaches, boats! fav
March 6th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful place to have vacation there. Nice collage.
March 6th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful collage, beautiful summer vibes
March 6th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I think i like this one even better
March 6th, 2022
