336 / 365
The original
before my play in Topaz Studio.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6322
photos
302
followers
244
following
weaver
moni kozi
ace
So nice. I was looking at the edited one and thinking about the original. You've done a great job with that edit. So unexpected.
June 28th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
This is just lovely.
June 28th, 2022
