Photo 391
Cliff decided to leave the Olive grove
and is standing at a zebra crossing on our corner watching out for traffic ;-)
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
bachelor-boy
Beryl Lloyd
Ha , so cute !
August 22nd, 2022
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
August 22nd, 2022
