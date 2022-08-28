Previous
The leading ram by ludwigsdiana
Photo 397

The leading ram

in charge of a few female Sables.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Diana

Photo Details

Chris ace
Nice shot of a very confident ram. His horns are quite stunning.
August 28th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Stunning indeed
August 28th, 2022  
