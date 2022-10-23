Previous
Pin tailed Whydah by ludwigsdiana
Pin tailed Whydah

still sitting on it's favourite branch.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Babs ace
Makes you wonder how he can balance with such a long tail.
October 23rd, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
October 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous composition and framing
October 23rd, 2022  
