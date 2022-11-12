Sign up
Photo 473
Dad wanted to check what the noise was
while mum stayed back with the two babies. One seemed very hungry as was not bothered by my shutter.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6868
photos
301
followers
212
following
Tags
lemur
Christina
ace
So cute that little head poking over the mum's shoulder!
November 12th, 2022
