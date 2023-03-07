Previous
Eland by ludwigsdiana
Eland

The worlds largest antelope. It can jump a 1.5 meter (4foot) fence from a standstill.

The older they get, the larger the mat of hair on the forehead grows.
Annie D ace
Fabulous!
Love the horns and hairdo :)
March 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
It is a wonder they are able to see with the hair close to their eyes
March 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
It looks like it's talking!!!
March 7th, 2023  
