Photo 588
Eland
The worlds largest antelope. It can jump a 1.5 meter (4foot) fence from a standstill.
The older they get, the larger the mat of hair on the forehead grows.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
villeira
Annie D
ace
Fabulous!
Love the horns and hairdo :)
March 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
It is a wonder they are able to see with the hair close to their eyes
March 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
It looks like it's talking!!!
March 7th, 2023
Love the horns and hairdo :)