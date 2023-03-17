Sign up
Photo 598
The old male resting
he stayed there, quite a distance away from the rest of the herd.
Somehow I felt rather sorry for him.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7368
photos
313
followers
186
following
163% complete
Tags
game-drive
katy
ace
A fantastic composition but a sad looking one in some ways
March 17th, 2023
