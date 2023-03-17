Previous
Next
The old male resting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 598

The old male resting

he stayed there, quite a distance away from the rest of the herd.

Somehow I felt rather sorry for him.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
A fantastic composition but a sad looking one in some ways
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise