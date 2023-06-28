Sign up
Previous
Photo 687
I wish!
We still have really awful weather and I miss the sun, and started to look at some shots from late May/early June.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the effect that you have achieved in this.
June 28th, 2023
Bill Laing
ace
This is really cool. Love the ephemeral feel of your rendering.
June 28th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Love the scene and the effect! Hope your weather improves.
June 28th, 2023
