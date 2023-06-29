Previous
The lonely fisherman by ludwigsdiana
The lonely fisherman

with a bit of faffing.

We still have the winter storm which has been driving me nuts for weeks now, Miserable, cold and wet.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Diana

Annie D ace
awesome faffing :)
June 29th, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
That's really nice! Great "faffing" :-)
June 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
@annied After seeing your wonderful calendar last month Annie, I knew I had to try this! You've been a real inspiration. I've been watching youtube and trying to get it right :-)
June 29th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
This is excellent
June 29th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana you got it right - it looks fantastic!
June 29th, 2023  
