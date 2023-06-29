Sign up
Previous
Photo 688
The lonely fisherman
with a bit of faffing.
We still have the winter storm which has been driving me nuts for weeks now, Miserable, cold and wet.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
5
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7772
photos
311
followers
180
following
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
watched-youtube-adamsky
Annie D
ace
awesome faffing :)
June 29th, 2023
Helge E. Storheim
ace
That's really nice! Great "faffing" :-)
June 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
@annied
After seeing your wonderful calendar last month Annie, I knew I had to try this! You've been a real inspiration. I've been watching youtube and trying to get it right :-)
June 29th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
This is excellent
June 29th, 2023
Annie D
ace
@ludwigsdiana
you got it right - it looks fantastic!
June 29th, 2023
