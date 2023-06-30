Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
Frolicking in the water
and maybe waiting for Dad to finish fishing. I asked the lady if it was ok to take a photo, she just laughed.
It was actually the first time I had the guts to do so.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7776
photos
311
followers
180
following
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
688
2366
2360
2358
689
2367
2361
2359
Tags
cold-water
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture and edit. It’s not always easy to ask for permission. Some days I feel more confident than others.
June 30th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great capture and editing. I have no confidence to ask permission to take photos of people in the street.
June 30th, 2023
