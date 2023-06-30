Previous
Frolicking in the water by ludwigsdiana
Frolicking in the water

and maybe waiting for Dad to finish fishing. I asked the lady if it was ok to take a photo, she just laughed.

It was actually the first time I had the guts to do so.
Diana

Susan Wakely ace
A great capture and edit. It’s not always easy to ask for permission. Some days I feel more confident than others.
June 30th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great capture and editing. I have no confidence to ask permission to take photos of people in the street.
June 30th, 2023  
