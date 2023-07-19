Sign up
Discuss
Photo 702
Jasmin buds and drops
I rather liked this and thought it worth a shot.
It has started flowering profusely, but too windy to get a decent shot.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
jasmin-garden
Dianne
A really lovely image and they have such a great scent.
July 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely with the raindrops.
July 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely with the water droplets & I like the negative space to the right.
July 19th, 2023
