Jasmin buds and drops by ludwigsdiana
Photo 702

Jasmin buds and drops

I rather liked this and thought it worth a shot.

It has started flowering profusely, but too windy to get a decent shot.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Diana

ace
Dianne
A really lovely image and they have such a great scent.
July 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely with the raindrops.
July 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely with the water droplets & I like the negative space to the right.
July 19th, 2023  
