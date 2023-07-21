Sign up
Previous
Photo 704
Staring straight ahead
and not interested in me at all, a Cape vulture.
They are huge birds actually known as street cleaners here. Going after any rubbish and animals that have been knocked down.
I could only get a head shot as it was too close to the fence.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
8
7
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7854
photos
314
followers
182
following
192% complete
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
2387
703
2381
2379
704
2388
2382
2380
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
Extras
Privacy
Public
Tags
eagle-encounters
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's quite the close-up! Excellent.
July 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow amazing fav
July 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A stunningly beautiful close-up of this powerful bird! Super focus and detail ,I love that steely unflickering gaze . FAV
July 21st, 2023
moni kozi
Stunning sharpness. That beak looks fierce
July 21st, 2023
Christina
ace
Fabulous details!
July 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail and fearsome looking beak.
July 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
amazing image of a fabulous bird
July 21st, 2023
Wylie
ace
fantastic shot. We call the ibis 'bin chickens' as they are always in the parks picking up rubbish.
July 21st, 2023
