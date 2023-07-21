Previous
Staring straight ahead by ludwigsdiana
Photo 704

Staring straight ahead

and not interested in me at all, a Cape vulture.

They are huge birds actually known as street cleaners here. Going after any rubbish and animals that have been knocked down.

I could only get a head shot as it was too close to the fence.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
That's quite the close-up! Excellent.
July 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow amazing fav
July 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunningly beautiful close-up of this powerful bird! Super focus and detail ,I love that steely unflickering gaze . FAV
July 21st, 2023  
moni kozi
Stunning sharpness. That beak looks fierce
July 21st, 2023  
Christina ace
Fabulous details!
July 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail and fearsome looking beak.
July 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
amazing image of a fabulous bird
July 21st, 2023  
Wylie ace
fantastic shot. We call the ibis 'bin chickens' as they are always in the parks picking up rubbish.
July 21st, 2023  
