It's already crowded by ludwigsdiana
Photo 898

It's already crowded

and yet this sacred ibis intended to land on the heronry.

I spoke to a gentleman who was sitting in a hide with a huge lens. He mentioned that he had been coming for 12 years and the birds were getting scarce. The reason is that the place was so run down. The water was covered with so much muck that the little fish the birds needed did not get enough oxygen.

I checked their FB page yesterday and read that after years of complaints by regulars, they have finally started clearing it up.

As soon as it gets cooler, I wil go go back and check it out.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful capture of these fascinating birds. I hope you'll find great improvement and many more birds next time!
February 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love their beaks, I too hope it gets cleaned up
February 4th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Amazing!
February 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 4th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Looks like a crowded neighborhood! Very nice. Nice capture of the Ibis coming in for a landing.
February 4th, 2024  
katy ace
This is a really terrific composition to show the nests and fantastic timing to catch that one in flight
February 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nice timing! Lovely light.
February 4th, 2024  
Jeff Mahoney ace
Excellent!
February 4th, 2024  
