It's already crowded

and yet this sacred ibis intended to land on the heronry.



I spoke to a gentleman who was sitting in a hide with a huge lens. He mentioned that he had been coming for 12 years and the birds were getting scarce. The reason is that the place was so run down. The water was covered with so much muck that the little fish the birds needed did not get enough oxygen.



I checked their FB page yesterday and read that after years of complaints by regulars, they have finally started clearing it up.



As soon as it gets cooler, I wil go go back and check it out.

