Previous
Photo 899
A hot and windy day
so I went off early for a walk on the beach. I did not last long as the sand was whipping in my face.
The air is filled with smoke with so many fires burning around us, one can hardly see the mountains. With these strong winds and heat, the poor firefighters are having quite a battle.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
5
4
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 5th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Wow. This looks like a water colour painting. Excellent
Sorry to hear about the fires and can relate with the situation we had back home in summer.
February 5th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness, this capture is lovely. I'm sorry to read your narrative. Our winds have been terrible too.
February 5th, 2024
katy
ace
Beautifully minimal image, but is certainly easy to see the haze created by that smoke
February 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - flying high !
February 5th, 2024
Sorry to hear about the fires and can relate with the situation we had back home in summer.