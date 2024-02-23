Previous
A typical side road by ludwigsdiana
A typical side road

going off the tarred main road. We were very surprised to find that suddenly we where in the middle of nowhere!

Usually where we live there is no way that one could just go for a walk. We were told it was very safe here in the country.

We had some time to kill before we went to the planetarium.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
That sky is so amazing!
February 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding capture
February 23rd, 2024  
