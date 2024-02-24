The only general store

in Sutherland where one can find the daily necessities.



Harry wanted to buy some Karoo lamb to take home, as it is the best. They sent us across the road and said there was a butcher.



It was just a room with a counter, a salesperson and a door behind her. When Harry asked to see the lamb chops, she said he could not as it was hanging behind the door.



She pointed out to the wall which had posters with the different cuts and prices.



We thought it all very weird but ordered the chops without having seen them.



I doubt that we could ever live there ;-)