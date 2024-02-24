Previous
The only general store by ludwigsdiana
Photo 918

The only general store

in Sutherland where one can find the daily necessities.

Harry wanted to buy some Karoo lamb to take home, as it is the best. They sent us across the road and said there was a butcher.

It was just a room with a counter, a salesperson and a door behind her. When Harry asked to see the lamb chops, she said he could not as it was hanging behind the door.

She pointed out to the wall which had posters with the different cuts and prices.

We thought it all very weird but ordered the chops without having seen them.

I doubt that we could ever live there ;-)
24th February 2024

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
I hope that the lamb was tasty.
February 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful image of this store and a great story of your experience. I remember when I was a kid going to the butcher with my Mom and the meat was left in big refrigerated rooms. We only saw the meat when the butcher was cutting the pieces we ordered.
February 24th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture of this cool looking building. Hope the lamb was good
February 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful mellow yellow against the blue sky… great pov & capture
February 24th, 2024  
katy ace
I really am enjoying the pictures that you have been posting recently. This looks like such an interesting place and while it might be difficult to imagine living there I bet if you lived there long enough, you would enjoy the peaceful, quiet safety of it.
February 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture. It is a cheerful color for a store.
February 24th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
It's a very quaint little general store. I you enjoyed the lamb.
February 24th, 2024  
winghong_ho
A beautiful store, but the service needs improvement.
February 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great story
February 24th, 2024  
