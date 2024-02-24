Sign up
Previous
Photo 918
The only general store
in Sutherland where one can find the daily necessities.
Harry wanted to buy some Karoo lamb to take home, as it is the best. They sent us across the road and said there was a butcher.
It was just a room with a counter, a salesperson and a door behind her. When Harry asked to see the lamb chops, she said he could not as it was hanging behind the door.
She pointed out to the wall which had posters with the different cuts and prices.
We thought it all very weird but ordered the chops without having seen them.
I doubt that we could ever live there ;-)
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
9
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sutherland-karoo
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that the lamb was tasty.
February 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful image of this store and a great story of your experience. I remember when I was a kid going to the butcher with my Mom and the meat was left in big refrigerated rooms. We only saw the meat when the butcher was cutting the pieces we ordered.
February 24th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture of this cool looking building. Hope the lamb was good
February 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful mellow yellow against the blue sky… great pov & capture
February 24th, 2024
katy
ace
I really am enjoying the pictures that you have been posting recently. This looks like such an interesting place and while it might be difficult to imagine living there I bet if you lived there long enough, you would enjoy the peaceful, quiet safety of it.
February 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture. It is a cheerful color for a store.
February 24th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
It's a very quaint little general store. I you enjoyed the lamb.
February 24th, 2024
winghong_ho
A beautiful store, but the service needs improvement.
February 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great story
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
