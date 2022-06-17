Previous
Next
My Nikon Giant.. by maggiemae
Photo 1182

My Nikon Giant..

My old camera weighs 383gms. This new one with a huge zoom weighs 1.5kilos! But I'm impressed by its capabilities. I need to read the manual.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise