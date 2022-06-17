Sign up
Photo 1182
My Nikon Giant..
My old camera weighs 383gms. This new one with a huge zoom weighs 1.5kilos! But I'm impressed by its capabilities. I need to read the manual.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Jessie's Nest Egg
iPhone 11 Pro
17th June 2022 4:38pm
Tags
nikon coolpix p1000'
