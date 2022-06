Bird shot with zoom

I was quite a long way away which meant the birds didn't fly away. I had put honey soaked bread in this glass and the wax-eyes love honey. Part of the shot was in shade which meant it wasn't as sharp as I hoped but the focus was good with this new camera. You can just see his 'ring-eye,' as he looks up!

Pleased to see the ISO in this shot - it didn't seem to appear in other photos!