Photo 1188
Full moon..
I had to decide between this one with the branches in front .. or.. and best photographic shot of the moon with all the shadows and craters etc. I couldn't get the latter as good so I was left with this one as the full moon in this month.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
full moon
