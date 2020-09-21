Sign up
Photo 503
Gotcha!!!
There are fairies that live in my woods. Very hard to capture - they can move as quick as a hummingbird and fade away like wispy clouds on the wind. But they are there and you can sometimes catch a glimpse of one or two at sundown. =)
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-21
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Tags
fairy
,
fantasy
,
sun-flare
,
tree-silhouette
Alexandra DG
Really love the story!!!! Now I'll think of it every time I see the sun like this!
September 21st, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Now we have to believe in fairies! Often the best time to see them is at 12.46pm in September!
September 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@axika
LOL! Thank you, Alexandra! Do you see her?
September 21st, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love your story, makes the sparkle extra special. Nice shot
September 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@maggiemae
LOL! Thank you, Maggiemae!
September 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther!
September 21st, 2020
Alexandra DG
@marlboromaam
I do!!
September 21st, 2020
Phil Howcroft
I like your fairies maggie. I never doubted they exist, thanks for confirming they do 😀📷📸
September 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@axika
Yay!
September 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@phil_howcroft
LOL! I have to feed my inner child once in a while or she'll put me traction trying to get out. =)
September 21st, 2020
