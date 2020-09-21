Previous
Gotcha!!! by marlboromaam
Photo 503

Gotcha!!!

There are fairies that live in my woods. Very hard to capture - they can move as quick as a hummingbird and fade away like wispy clouds on the wind. But they are there and you can sometimes catch a glimpse of one or two at sundown. =)

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-21
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Alexandra DG
Really love the story!!!! Now I'll think of it every time I see the sun like this!
September 21st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Now we have to believe in fairies! Often the best time to see them is at 12.46pm in September!
September 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@axika LOL! Thank you, Alexandra! Do you see her?
September 21st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love your story, makes the sparkle extra special. Nice shot
September 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@maggiemae LOL! Thank you, Maggiemae!
September 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther!
September 21st, 2020  
Alexandra DG
@marlboromaam I do!!
September 21st, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
I like your fairies maggie. I never doubted they exist, thanks for confirming they do 😀📷📸
September 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@axika Yay!
September 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@phil_howcroft LOL! I have to feed my inner child once in a while or she'll put me traction trying to get out. =)
September 21st, 2020  
