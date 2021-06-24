Previous
Tall trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 779

Tall trees...

They aren't much older than I am. Loblolly pines grow at a rate of two feet per year and sweet gum trees at a rate of one foot to two feet per year. Amazing! No wonder they're used for lumber and pulp for paper.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-24
marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful tree shot.
June 23rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@mittens Thanks, Marilyn!
June 23rd, 2021  
