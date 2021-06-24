Sign up
Photo 779
Tall trees...
They aren't much older than I am. Loblolly pines grow at a rate of two feet per year and sweet gum trees at a rate of one foot to two feet per year. Amazing! No wonder they're used for lumber and pulp for paper.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-24
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful tree shot.
June 23rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@mittens
Thanks, Marilyn!
June 23rd, 2021
