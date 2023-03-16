Previous
The wild dogwood trees... by marlboromaam
The wild dogwood trees...

Were blooming in the woods on 3/11. However, after last night's frost and the one coming tonight, I'm not sure they survived or will. I hate to shoot frost burned plants and flowers.
