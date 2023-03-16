Sign up
Photo 1426
The wild dogwood trees...
Were blooming in the woods on 3/11. However, after last night's frost and the one coming tonight, I'm not sure they survived or will. I hate to shoot frost burned plants and flowers.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
springtime
,
dogwood-blossoms
,
wild-dogwood-trees
