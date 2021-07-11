Previous
Next
My old tool and tack shed... by marlboromaam
Photo 458

My old tool and tack shed...

Shot in black and white with the morning sunshine hitting the doors. Still has a couple of old western saddles, blankets, and bridles inside, along with some rusty horseshoes and other horse paraphernalia.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-07-11
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Most lovely dappled light
July 11th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@joysabin Thank you.
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise