Previous
Next
So nice to see the backyard from the front... by marlboromaam
Photo 598

So nice to see the backyard from the front...

For a change. With all that overgrowth gone. Shot in black and white.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely tall trees.
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
@cutekitty Thanks, Kitty!
November 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice shadows.
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan!
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise