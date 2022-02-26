Previous
Next
Nameless faces in the wood... by marlboromaam
Photo 688

Nameless faces in the wood...

Shot in black and white, rendered in Photoshop layers with brushes. Praying for Ukraine and its people. So much evil men do in this world for personal power and wealth.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Interesting edit
February 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
@sugarmuser Thank you, Sharon. It really didn't turn out the way I wanted it to.
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise