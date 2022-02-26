Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 688
Nameless faces in the wood...
Shot in black and white, rendered in Photoshop layers with brushes. Praying for Ukraine and its people. So much evil men do in this world for personal power and wealth.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3591
photos
134
followers
96
following
188% complete
View this month »
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
Latest from all albums
686
532
1042
687
533
1043
688
534
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
20th March 2021 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
faces
,
wood
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
Sharon Lee
ace
Interesting edit
February 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
@sugarmuser
Thank you, Sharon. It really didn't turn out the way I wanted it to.
February 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close