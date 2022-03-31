Previous
So many... by marlboromaam
Photo 721

So many...

Luzula bulbosa, commonly known as bulbous woodrush is an interesting wild native plant. I found a few sprigs last year in the yard and this year - there are many!
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They look really tiny.
March 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a messy plant lol...not one goes straight up hahahaha. Great capture
March 30th, 2022  
