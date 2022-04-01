Previous
Sweet vernal grass... by marlboromaam
Photo 722

Sweet vernal grass...

Shot in black and white. Non-native but well established. You can find it in yards, meadows and pastures. It's in its blooming season.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice light on the grasses, the sparkle in this B&W capture.
March 31st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Your dof really makes them stand out
March 31st, 2022  
