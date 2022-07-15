Sign up
Photo 827
Virginia creeper with a few rain drops...
Shot in black and white.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4099
photos
137
followers
94
following
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rain-drops
,
virginia-creeper
,
wild-vine
,
lattice-fence
Corinne C
ace
Always love your close ups
July 14th, 2022
