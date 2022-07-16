Previous
Living in the sticks... by marlboromaam
Living in the sticks...

Shot in black and white. Where does that expression come from and what does it mean? From the Urban Dictionary - To live in the country, far away from any major city or urban center. Living in Suburbia does not count.

Living in the sticks requires a person to reside in an area that is well forested, has farmland, and maybe some dirt roads.

Because people live in these rural areas, they are surrounded by trees, which are known as sticks. Trees are a most common thing in these areas...
Mags

