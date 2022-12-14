Sign up
Photo 980
The bones of pityopsis graminifolia...
Against the woods on the other side of the road. Shot in black and white - no conversion.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pityopsis-graminifolia
