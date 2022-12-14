Previous
Next
The bones of pityopsis graminifolia... by marlboromaam
Photo 980

The bones of pityopsis graminifolia...

Against the woods on the other side of the road. Shot in black and white - no conversion.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise