Photo 1075
More yard art...
Froggy in his new location. Well, sort of. He might get moved back closer to the fence. Shot in black and white mode.
Will be glad to get the mulching blade kit put on the lawn tractor. Time to make some good mulch out of all the fallen leaves.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4766
photos
146
followers
122
following
294% complete
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1073
327
1428
1074
328
329
1429
1075
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
spring
,
frog
,
bushes
,
shrubs
,
springtime
,
yard-art
,
concrete-sculpture
Renee Salamon
ace
Really like your yard art
March 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
He looks a friendly frog.
March 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cool yard art
March 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
@wakelys
He doesn't make much noise or eat any bugs. =)
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
March 18th, 2023
