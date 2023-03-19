Previous
More yard art... by marlboromaam
Photo 1075

More yard art...

Froggy in his new location. Well, sort of. He might get moved back closer to the fence. Shot in black and white mode.

Will be glad to get the mulching blade kit put on the lawn tractor. Time to make some good mulch out of all the fallen leaves.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Renee Salamon ace
Really like your yard art
March 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
He looks a friendly frog.
March 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cool yard art
March 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you, Renee.

@wakelys He doesn't make much noise or eat any bugs. =)

@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
March 18th, 2023  
