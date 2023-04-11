Sign up
Photo 1098
Packers glabella...
Shot in black and white mode. Native wildflower, aka Butterweed, Smooth Ragwort, Smooth Groundsel, and Yellowtop. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1359
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4824
photos
144
followers
122
following
Tags
b&w
,
yellow
,
macro
,
spring
,
top
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
butterweed
,
smooth-ragwort
,
smooth-groundsel
,
packers-glabella
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
April 10th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous b&w shot.
April 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
April 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty and delicate looking.
April 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful in B&W
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice
April 10th, 2023
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.