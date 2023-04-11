Previous
Packers glabella... by marlboromaam
Shot in black and white mode. Native wildflower, aka Butterweed, Smooth Ragwort, Smooth Groundsel, and Yellowtop. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1359
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
April 10th, 2023  
Bucktree
Fabulous b&w shot.
April 10th, 2023  
Mags
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.
April 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Pretty and delicate looking.
April 10th, 2023  
Corinne C
Beautiful in B&W
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn
Nice
April 10th, 2023  
