Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1097
Gateway...
Shot in black and white mode. The electric fence was torn down around the corral. Only the gate still stands.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4822
photos
144
followers
122
following
300% complete
View this month »
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Latest from all albums
1448
1094
1449
1095
1450
1096
1451
1097
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
1st January 2008 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
gate
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
shadows.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
makes good shadow play
April 9th, 2023
Antonio-S
ace
However it gave a good photo with perfect shadows for a B&W.
April 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Perfect prop for your lovely trees
April 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close