Previous
Photo 1418
Rogue branch...
I tried to duplicate the prior edits in On1 to get the sketchy look with this image... The rogue tree branch just kept it from working out.
Thoughts to Ponder - "Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?"
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
sketch
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-effects
,
on1-layers
,
on1-border
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and edit, I rather like the branch there.
February 25th, 2024
