Old wounds... by marlboromaam
Old wounds...

Have healed nicely. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thoughts to Ponder - "What was the best thing BEFORE sliced bread?"
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
moni kozi
The knife?
I guess the sponge in the bra and the washing machine both came later...
February 26th, 2024  
