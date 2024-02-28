Previous
Dried up grasses...

With just a few bits of fluffy seeds left to fly. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Hard for me to believe February is almost over.

Thoughts to Ponder - "Why do we press harder on the remote control when we know the batteries are getting weak?"
28th February 2024

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
