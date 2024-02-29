Previous
A thing of the past... by marlboromaam
Photo 1422

A thing of the past...

Round pen panels are gone. Nothing left but the posts they were mounted on. Shot in monochrome mode and toned in On1 with vignette added.

Thoughts to Ponder - "If the No.2 pencil is the most popular, why is it still No.2?"
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great editing and lovely tone.
February 29th, 2024  
