Previous
Photo 1460
And suddenly...
Here they come! Lovely young and tender leaves. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5666
photos
143
followers
101
following
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
Latest from all albums
1811
1457
1812
1458
1813
1459
1814
1460
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
leafing
Diana
ace
Such wonderful tall trees in your woods!
April 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
April 7th, 2024
Pat
I can feel your pleasure in this image. There’s nothing nicer than seeing fresh spring life bursting through.
I like how the leaves look like mist swirling around the branches.
April 7th, 2024
close
365 Project
close
